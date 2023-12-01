Topeka church features more than 900 Nativities from 100 countries

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church is continuing its tradition of getting a jump-start on the Christmas season.

The Topeka Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow, is sponsoring its 12th annual Nativities and Noel event.

Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 1 and 2, and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Event organizer Carol Christensen said the event will feature more than 900 Nativities depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. The Nativity sets come from more than 100 nations around the world.

The Nativity sets came from members representing more than 20 Topeka-area congregations.

A special program titled “Christmas Around the World” will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the event.

