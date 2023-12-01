Soul singer Tony Furtado to perform at Manhattan Arts Center

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Soul singer Tony Furtado will perform as part of the Manhattan Arts Center BirdHouse Live Music Series.

Manhattan Arts Center officials said Tony Furtado will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 at the Manhattan Arts Center located at 1520 Poyntz Ave. in Manhattan, Kan. Furtado is described as an evocative and soulful singer, a wide-ranging songwriter and a virtuoso multi-instrumentalist adept on banjo, cell-banjo, slide guitar and baritone ukulele who mixes and matches sounds and styles with the flair of a master chef.

Manhattan Arts Center officials indicated Furtado has performed throughout the world at top venues and appeared at prestigious music festivals such as the Telluride Bluegrass Festival, High Sierra Music Festival, Jazz Aspen, Kerrville Folk Festival, Strawberry Music Festival, Winnipeg Folk Festival, Sisters Folk Festival, San Jose Jazz Festival and countless others.

Manhattan Arts Center said he has toured, played and recorded with musicians, including Scott Law, Jesse Harper (of Love Canon), Stephen Malkmus, Lee Ann Womack, Tristan and Tashina Clarridge, Simon Chrisman, Ben Krakauer, Matt Hartz, and John Hermann.

Manhattan Arts Center officials indicated Furtado will be joined by Luke Price, a multi-instrumentalist performer, composer and studio musician based in Portland, Ore. Price has his roots in American fiddling and swing traditions, which have influenced his rhythm, taste and style as they have spread into Soul, Jazz, Pop and Americana.

Formerly known as the BirdHouse Acoustic Music Series at Manhattan Arts Center, this music concert series has expanded to include all music genres. BirdHouse Live Music concerts are announced as booked.

Manhattan Arts Center is open to the public from Noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

More information can be found under the Performance tab on the website.

