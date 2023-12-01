Shawnee Heights’ Jackson Esquibel signs with K-State

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Heights track and cross country star Jackson Esquibel has made it official with Kansas State.

The 2x State Champion signed his NLI with the Wildcats at the high school on Thursday afternoon.

Esquibel won the 3200 at State Track in the spring, and finished second in the 1600. This fall, he finished first in State Cross Country for 5A.

What stood out the most to Esquibel about the Wildcats was the motivation he saw in the team and coaching staff.

”I really look forward to running there because of their culture. Everyone is pretty positive there, and I’m just really excited,” Esquibel told 13 News.

Esquibel hopes to lead by example with the Wildcats.

“I’m just gonna be a positive leader. I’m gonna try and be a leader every single day through my example, and through my voice, and just make the most impact that I possibly can,” he said.

The future Wildcat plans to major in something related to business.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.