RCPD searches for suspect who burglarized City of Manhattan Parks and Rec

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department is searching for a suspect who stole a 2021 Polaris 4x4 Ranger, tools and a welder from the City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation.

Riley County Police Department (RCPD) officials said on their Daily News report that officers filed a report for burglary and criminal damage to property around 3:04 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30 in the 2900 block of Stagg Hill Rd. in Manhattan, Kan. Officers reported the City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation as the victim as an unknown suspect damaged a screen and glass on an exterior window and stole a 2021 Polaris 570 4x4 Ranger, four Dewalt tools and a MIG Welder.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $21,259.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information about this incident can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

