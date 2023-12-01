RCPD reports two suspects stole items from Dicks Sporting Goods in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police Department reported that two suspects stole items from Dicks Sporting Goods in Manhattan, Kan.

RCPD officials said they filed a report of theft on Thursday, Nov. 30 in the 400 block of 3rd Place in Manhattan, Kan. Officers reported that Dicks Sporting Goods was the victim and that two unknown suspects took multiple items from the business.

RCPD officials indicated the total loss associated with this case is about $1,000 - $1,500.

RCPD officials said anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

