A rainy night with a little bit of snow

Mixed precipitation for NE Kansas Thursday night
First Alert Weather Day Friday
First Alert Weather Day Friday(Staff photo)
By Daniel McDonald
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Rain has begun to move into NE Kansas this evening, pushing north from southern Kansas/Oklahoma. Rain should continue throughout the next several hours and possibly into the early morning hours of Friday, with a slight chance of seeing some other forms of precipitation mixed in

Temperatures across NE Kansas this afternoon were a little bit cooler than yesterday, with highs only in the middle to upper 40s across the region. Still, high temperatures were warm enough to keep temperatures this evening above the freezing mark, keeping rain as the sole precipitation type thus far.

However, temperatures will further drop into the overnight hours, bottoming out around freezing. Some regions of NE Kansas are expected to be above 32 degrees, others below – this will complicate our estimates of how much of different types of winter precipitation we expect to fall.

As of right now, the best chance for seeing a winter mix alongside rain will be in our western counties/municipalities, where temperature should be dipping a little bit lower into the upper 20s overnight.

The main concern with this precipitation will be how slick and slippery roads are expected to be by the morning hours. Skies should be clearer by 5 AM tomorrow, But those of us commuting to work/planning to travel tomorrow morning should take precaution when heading out the door and driving on the roads.

On Friday, a light flurry of snow is possible on the tail end of this system during the late morning/early afternoon afternoon hours. No impact from these flurries are expected, we are dry and a little bit warmer for the remainder of the weekend and the the start next Nnext week

