No. 1 Washburn takes down Emporia State, advances to Elite Eight

ASHLAND, OH. (WIBW) - The Ichabods went up against the Hornets for the fourth time this season and got the job done, fending off ESU, 2-1 in Ashland, Ohio.

Khloe Schuckman scored the first goal for Washburn in the 36 minute, and that was her fourth goal of the tournament. Emporia State tied it up with 24 minutes left in the match from Mackenzie Dimarco.

Schuckman would score again in the 83rd minute on a penalty kick and that’s all the ‘Bods needed.

Washburn is off to the NCAA National Quarterfinals on Sunday.

