Medical expert shares tips to stay health with Flu Season underway

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical professionals say Kansas hasn’t seen a high level of flu cases so far this fall.

“So not seeing a big spike in influenza cases. We’re seeing a lot of other respiratory illnesses like RSV and other types of illnesses where you’ve got runny nose, cough, fever. A lot of stuff in kids going around in school. COVID is still around, kind of just perks up every once and a while.”

But Dr. David Hartig warns illness could soon be on the rise throughout the community.

“It’s a moving target. So there’s no definite way to track it. We can kind of see in other countries if it’s starting on the rise, and then we know it’s probably gonna be hitting here as it kind of spreads across the country. but right now, it could be in another week, or it could be in a month. But it’s coming.”

The doctor urges the public to take standard measures to protect themselves against the flu.

“Vaccinations. That’s always number one. Also just normal precautions. We learned during Covid just to cover your cough, to wash your hands well, sneeze into your arm. Those type of precautions. Maybe avoid people, if you can, that are sick with any kind of respiratory illness.”

He said over two decades of medical experience has taught him getting sick is a matter of if, and not when.

“This is just a normal pattern of 24 years that I’ve done emergency medicine. So you know we’re gonna get hit with the flu season, it’s just when is the thing. But once it comes, then the dam opens up and there will be a lot of influenza cases coming in.”

The CDC estimates there have been 780,000 flu illnesses across the country so far this fall.

Data indicates about 35 percent of Americans have been vaccinated against the flu.

