Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served

Trevar J. Lowery, 39, of Topeka. was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of S.W. Western...
Trevar J. Lowery, 39, of Topeka. was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of S.W. Western Avenue in connection with narcotics possession, Shawnee County sheriff's officials said.(WIBW)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 39-year-old man was arrested Thursday in central Topeka in connection with narcotics possession, authorities said.

The arrested man was identified as Trevar J. Lowery, of Topeka.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officials said a narcotics-related search warrant was served Thursday in the 1200 block of S.W. Western Avenue.

A felony traffic stop related to the search warrant also was conducted, authorities said.

During the investigation, officers located illegal narcotics and a firearm, officials said.

Lowery was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with possession of opiates with intent to sell; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; possession of hallucinogens with intent to sell; unlawful possession of drug proceeds; and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

This incident remained under investigation on Friday morning.

