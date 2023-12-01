Long-time community leader spends her last day with GTP

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time pillar of the Topeka community is wrapping up a decade of service.

Glenda Washington, who served as chief equity and opportunity officer at the Greater Topeka Partnership, is retiring. Thursday, Nov. 30, is Washington’s last day.

Washington came to Topeka in 2013 as the vice president of minority business development to help small and minority businesses get on their feet. Washington says some of her favorite projects throughout the years included assisting businesses to keep their doors open when the COVID pandemic hit and building the small business incentive program.

As she signs off, Washington says Topeka has come a long way and is hopeful for the future.

“We have created something that has never been done in this community, and it’s not a long time because we still need to evolve, we still need to build it stronger, and I think the people that we have on board now are helping to make sure that, that materializes.”

Washington says she plans to spend with her 18 grandchildren during retirement.

13 NEWS will provide a more in-depth look at Washington’s accomplishments in our “Salute Our Heroes” segment on Monday, Dec. 11.

