Long-time community leader spends her last day with GTP

13 News at Six
By Reina Flores
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A long-time pillar of the Topeka community is wrapping up a decade of service.

Glenda Washington, who served as chief equity and opportunity officer at the Greater Topeka Partnership, is retiring. Thursday, Nov. 30, is Washington’s last day.

Washington came to Topeka in 2013 as the vice president of minority business development to help small and minority businesses get on their feet. Washington says some of her favorite projects throughout the years included assisting businesses to keep their doors open when the COVID pandemic hit and building the small business incentive program.

As she signs off, Washington says Topeka has come a long way and is hopeful for the future.

“We have created something that has never been done in this community, and it’s not a long time because we still need to evolve, we still need to build it stronger, and I think the people that we have on board now are helping to make sure that, that materializes.”

Washington says she plans to spend with her 18 grandchildren during retirement.

13 NEWS will provide a more in-depth look at Washington’s accomplishments in our “Salute Our Heroes” segment on Monday, Dec. 11.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case

Latest News

With Flu Season underway, medical expert shares what you need to know
Medical expert shares tips to stay health with Flu Season underway
A long-time pillar of the Topeka community is wrapping up a decade of service.
Long-time community leader spends her last day with GTP
Shawnee County Commission approves reorganization plan for Department of Corrections
13 News at Six
Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested