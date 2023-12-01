KBI Joint Fentanyl Impact Team seizes major haul in Wichita

(MGN)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The KBI’s fentanyl task force made a major bust in Wichita.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced the seizure by its Joint Fentanyl Impact Team Thursday.

Working with local and federal agents, four search warrants were executed at two Wichita homes. The agency says the searches were prompted by intelligence gained Wednesday.

60,000 fentanyl pills, 4.2 pounds of fentanyl powder, and 59 pounds of methamphetamine were seized during the search.

The KBI says it will turn the cases over to county and federal prosecutors. No arrests have been made.

