LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - 4-seed Kansas volleyball swept Omaha 3-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night at Horejsi Arena.

The Jayhawks, who are hosting the first two rounds, will play 5-seed Penn State at Horejsi Arena on Friday at 5:30 p.m. for the second round of the tournament.

