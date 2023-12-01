K-State sets graduation ceremonies to recognize summer, fall 2023 graduates

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has scheduled graduation ceremonies to recognize summer and fall 2023 graduates.

Kansas State University officials said nearly 1,300 candidates will graduate this fall at commencement ceremonies set for Friday, Dec. 8 in Manhattan and Salina, and Saturday, Dec. 9 in Manhattan, Kan. Candidates from both the summer 2023 and fall 2023 semesters will be recognized.

K-State officials said ceremony information, including parking, accommodations and a live webcast of the Manhattan campus ceremonies will be available on the K-State graduation website.

K-State officials indicated this fall’s undergraduate commencement ceremonies will be the first to feature purple caps and gowns.

K-State officials said about 900 bachelor’s degrees, 350 master’s degrees and 50 doctorates will be awarded this fall. Nearly 40 students will be earning multiple degrees. The graduates also include 377 students who are earning degrees through K-State’s Online program. These graduates are being recognized at the K-State Online Virtual Commencement site.

Below is the schedule and speakers for ceremonies on Friday, Dec. 8:

Below is the schedule and speakers for ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 9:

