Holiday music fills Topeka & Shawnee Co. Public Library

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A variety of holiday music will take center stage at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library throughout December.

Diana Friend with the library visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the month of music ahead.

The Hayden High School singers kicked off the “Songs of the Season” series Friday inside the library’s rotunda.

The seasonal tradition brings various student musical groups to the library for lunch-time performances. The Williams Elementary School choir and Heritage Singers also performed Friday. The Kansas Youth Chorale will be there at noon Saturday, Dec. 2.

Friend says entertainment is planned on nine more days through Dec. 20. You can find the full schedule at https://tscpl.org/songs-of-the-season.

Another fun event takes place Saturday, Dec. 16. The Holiday Concert for Kids from 10 to 11:30 a.m. features Dino O’Dell & Jim “Mr. Stinky Feet” Cosgrove. Both put on interactive performances to get children (and their adults) moving and grooving in the holiday spirit.

