Friday forecast: Staying cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The main concern through Saturday will be the unseasonably cool temperatures. There will also be a low chance for precipitation at times as well however it doesn’t look to be much when it comes to totals whether it’s rain or snow. With that said it still may cause a few slick spots on the roads so use caution.

Taking Action:

Use caution on roads through Saturday not only with possible precipitation falling at times but the fact any wet roads during the day would freeze at night as temperatures drop below freezing. This would be more of a factor on side streets, parking lots and bridges and overpasses. Main roads should still be ok.

If you’re heading out to the Miracle on Kansas Avenue Parade Saturday, again it’s just going to be the fact it’ll be chilly but the winds will be light and it’ll likely be dry by the evening. If by chance it isn’t dry, it’ll likely just end up being drizzle or flurries, nothing measurable.



Once the precipitation winds down this morning from last night’s disturbance, we’ll get a couple more disturbances pushing through between today and Saturday. Each coming with drier air so even if there was going to be additional precipitation it definitely won’t be as heavy or meaningful as Thursday night’s rain. While some areas will be lucky enough to get sun today through Sunday, several areas may have to wait until Monday for any sun that will last more than a couple hours.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: The overnight precipitation (mainly rain but some snow mixing in at times) will likely wind down by 8am before redevelopment of light snow/rain showers around midday and continue into the afternoon. Again this won’t amount to much, likely less than 0.1″ of rain or a dusting of snow. Highs in the mid 30s to around 40°. Winds N/NW 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Some sun early otherwise increasing clouds. A low chance of sprinkles or flurries, most spots dry. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds SE/S around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s to around 50°. Winds SW 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Highs will be near or above average next week. Models agree on a weak cold front (coming through dry) Tuesday but for the 2nd half of the work week, disagreement on just how warm it would be. One model would lead to highs more in the low-mid 60s while the other model would keep highs in the 50s. Bottom line, it’ll be nice with plenty of sun and above average for this time of year. The work week will likely be dry but may have some precipitation moving in for the weekend.

