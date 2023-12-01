Former Highland Park star commits to Toledo

Highland Park alum Tre Richardson
Highland Park alum Tre Richardson(KWCH)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Tre Richardson has found his new home for next season.

Richardson announced on Twitter/X that he’s committed to the University of Toledo. Currently, he’s playing his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College.

In nine games with the Blue Dragons, Richardson complied 360 receiving yards, four touchdowns and averaged 40 yards per game. He also added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown. Richardson had one kick return for a touchdown and two punt return touchdowns, compiling 1,266 all-purpose yards.

