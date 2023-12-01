Former Highland Park star commits to Toledo
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (WIBW) - Tre Richardson has found his new home for next season.
Richardson announced on Twitter/X that he’s committed to the University of Toledo. Currently, he’s playing his freshman season at Hutchinson Community College.
#AGTG COMMITTED!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dfOfNcal0D— Tre Richardson (@Trerich20) December 1, 2023
In nine games with the Blue Dragons, Richardson complied 360 receiving yards, four touchdowns and averaged 40 yards per game. He also added 31 rushing yards and a touchdown. Richardson had one kick return for a touchdown and two punt return touchdowns, compiling 1,266 all-purpose yards.
