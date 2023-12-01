Esports create community for gamers in Kansas schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As esports grow in popularity students in northeast Kansas are seeing more and more opportunities to show off their video gaming skills competitively while also building a community of gamers.

Electronic sports or ‘esports’ have become wildly popular in recent years. 8,600 high schools in the U.S. have formed teams since the National Federation of State High School Associations first recognized it as an official sport in 2018.

USD 340 formed its team at the beginning of the school year and has since exceeded every expectation.

“We have 18 students in our team of 50 that have qualified for the national tournaments in their games,” says Alan Dick, director of esports for USD 340. “And we had for the entire season, the number one ranked team in one of the games that’s played in the whole nation.”

The team also placed second nationally in Mario Kart.

On Jeff West’s middle school team is Ledger Brown.

“I got into nationals for chess and Mario Kart,” he says. “It’s great and I never imagined I’d be able to do this because I always expected it to just be like me at home playing and then just other people. And I never expected to be playing games competitively.”

He says esports motivate kids to succeed in other areas too.

“Esports is a great way to get people back into school a lot of [the] time,” says Brown. “And it’s really enjoyable because you get to be with people and play games competitively.”

Washburn University started its own team in October 2022 complete with a gaming lounge open to all students.

It operates like any other sports team on campus.

“We have about 50 club members so they can, just like a normal varsity team, will compete to try to get a spot on one of those teams,” explains Whitney Slater, director of the student recreation and wellness center at Washburn. “The club is practicing two times a week. So kind of similar to, you know, a traditional sport they’ll practice in, you know, they have different you know, positions and stuff within within the team and work on strategy and communication and problem solving within their team.”

Both schools agree the benefits extend outside the games.

“It gives kids a place to be them,” says Dick. “It comes off sometimes as if they don’t have, or that they didn’t have a place, but they had it. We just weren’t representing it. We weren’t providing that place for them. So the day that they walked in, and I’m sure you can hear them in the background, the day that they walked in, they were all immediately friends because they knew that they have something in common like that, that they could share with each other.”

At the high school level esports are regulated by Generation Esports, a private company offering resources for schools looking to get a program started. However, talks about regulating esports under KSHAA have happened in the past and are expected to come up again in the future.

