Emi brings Emmie the puppy to spread holiday cheer

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday was all about puppy love on Eye on NE Kansas.

Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society brought Emmie the puppy along for a visit!

Emmie is a 10-week-old female pit bull mix. She arrived at the shelter with several siblings. Emi said they’ve been in foster care getting socialized. They’re not spayed and neutered, and ready for their fur-ever homes.

Emi said people should keep in mind that puppies do require more time and work than an older dog. They’ll need behavior training and bathroom training, and usually have more energy than an older pet. If you’re ready for the commitment, she said an adoption counselor can help you decide if a puppy is the right fit for your family.

Thanks to a grant from the Bissell Pet Foundation, all puppies and kittens are $50 to adopt, while older dogs and cats are $25. The special continues through Dec. 17.

