Don’t ditch your diet! Follow these tips for a healthy holiday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With family gatherings and holiday parties, extra pounds are on the menu for many of us this time of year.

One survey found 72 percent of Americans expect to write off any healthy eating plans for the rest of the year.

But you don’t have to ditch your diet entirely. Whitney Deedrick, APRN of Stormont Vail Weight Management in Topeka says it’s possible to eat, drink and be merry.

“I wouldn’t say no to everything,” she said.

The key, says Deedrick, is moderation. Choose your splurges.

“If you love stuffing, you love pie, you love mashed potatoes, just do a little bit and don’t put heaping amounts on your plate,” she said. “Try to eat off of small plates to help limit the size and the portions of everything.”

Also beware of grazing.

“A lot of grazing comes when people are standing around in the kitchen, they’re talking, they’re snacking on some vegetables, snacking on the meat and cheese tray. Take that talking to the living room so you’re not just in the kitchen, snacking before meals, snacking after meals,” Deedrick said.

When you do hit the buffet line, fill your plate with color, like vegetables. If you want to be sure you’ll find a healthy option, bring it yourself.

“Bring salads and meat and cheese trays, making sure you’re getting your vegetables and your proteins in there. Try to eat those first before your carbs,” Deedrick said.

Once you grab a seat to eat, slow down!

“It takes 20 minutes for your brain to realize that you’re full, so slowing it down,” Deedrick said. “You can talk more during meals to help naturally slow you down so you feel satisfied and not over-indulged at the end of a meal.”

Deedrick says water is a vital part of the equation.

“Getting in your normal ounces of water every day helps with your craving control, so it’s going to help keep away those sweet cravings, those carb cravings,” she said. “Try to reduce your calories in your drinks. Try to avoid the sodas and the juices and the milks. Alcohol has calories.”

While you’re putting the next party on your calendar, pencil in time for exercise, too.

“Try to schedule in 30 minutes of activity, at least four to five days a week,” she said.

One other tip: don’t skip breakfast and lunch, thinking you’ll save all the calories for dinner. Deedrick says it actually makes you more likely to overeat, because you’re so hungry.

Wrapping up 2023 on a healthy note can get you into 2024 on the right foot.

