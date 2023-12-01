Community rallies around Overbrook man who received double lung transplant

John Kennison recently underwent a double-lung transplant. A benefit to assist with medical expenses is planned for Dec. 6 at 4Corners restaurant in Scranton.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An area family is giving thanks this holiday season for a life-saving gift, and their community is rallying around them because it does come with a cost.

John Kennison was diagnosed in early 2022 with pulmonary fibrosis. He underwent a double-lung transplant Oct. 17. His recovery is going well, but he and his wife Linda must remain near the hospital in St. Louis for several months while he continues physical therapy and monitoring by his health care team.

Linda’s sister Cindy Haas and family friend Debbie Vaughn visited Eye on NE Kansas to share a bit about the Kennison’s journey, and how the community is supporting them.

A benefit to assist with medical expenses is planned for 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 6 at 4Corners restaurant, 15745 S. Topeka Blvd., Scranton. Attendees can enjoy a chicken fried steak buffet and take part in a lap quilt raffle.

Donations also are accepted through Venmo to @John-Kennison-1 or to their GoFundMe account. Checks also may be sent to John Kennison at Kansas State Bank, c/o Carla, 400 Maple St., Overbrook, KS 66524.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

