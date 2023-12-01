Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash in Neosho County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday on K-39 highway, about a mile west of Chanute.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was eastbound on K-39 highway when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane. The Toyota then collided with a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling west on the highway.

The driver of the Toyota, Danny R. Romine, 68, of Chanute, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Romine, who was wearing his seat belt, was alone in the car.

The driver of the Freightliner, Donald B. Blair, 58, of Freedom, Ind., was uninjured. The patrol said Blair, who also was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

