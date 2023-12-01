Chanute man killed late Thursday in car-semi crash in Neosho County

A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of...
A Chanute man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash on K-39 highway just west of Chanute in Neosho County, authorities said.(KWTX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANUTE, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was killed late Thursday in a car-semitrailer crash in Neosho County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:07 p.m. Thursday on K-39 highway, about a mile west of Chanute.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2007 Toyota was eastbound on K-39 highway when it crossed the center line and entered the westbound lane. The Toyota then collided with a 2020 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling west on the highway.

The driver of the Toyota, Danny R. Romine, 68, of Chanute, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Romine, who was wearing his seat belt, was alone in the car.

The driver of the Freightliner, Donald B. Blair, 58, of Freedom, Ind., was uninjured. The patrol said Blair, who also was alone in his vehicle, was wearing his seat belt.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison
Judith Mundy
Burlingame woman arrested after meth allegedly found during traffic stop

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
13 News This Morning At 6AM
Staying chilly today
Shawnee Heights' Jackson Esquibel signs NLI with K-State T&F/XC
Shawnee Heights’ Jackson Esquibel signs with K-State
Kansas volleyball
Kansas volleyball sweeps Omaha, moves onto second round of NCAA Tournament