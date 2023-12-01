Capper Foundation thanks donors, volunteers at annual dinner

Capper Foundation leaders say their work wouldn’t be possible without those that help them.
Capper Foundation leaders say their work wouldn't be possible without those that help them.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Capper Foundation thanked its donors and volunteers Thursday night at the Foundry Event Center.

Some of the foundation’s standout donors and volunteers were recognized with individual awards as well.

The non-profit cares for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities year-round. It’s leaders say their work wouldn’t be possible without those that help them.

