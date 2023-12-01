Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher

HOLTON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Holton school district has taken steps to fire a middle school teacher.

USD 336 superintendent Bob Davies confirms their board this week unanimously passed a resolution for their intent to terminate Dalton Beightel’s contract. Beightel is an eighth grade math teacher and also coached various sports teams.

Davies said the board’s decision cited violations of board policy, the Kansas Education Code of Conduct, and Title IX, which is the federal law protecting against sex-based discrimination and harassment. Details of any allegations were not revealed.

Davies said Beightel has 15 days to file an appeal. He is suspended with pay until the board would consider the request.

