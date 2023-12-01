Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum nominated for USA Today’s Reader’s Choice Awards

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - The Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards for 2024.

Officials with the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum said it is located in Earhart’s hometown of Atchison, Kan. This new attraction was nominated under the category of “Best New Museum.” The travel experts of USA Today have selected 16 nominees and it’s now up to the public to select the best new museum in the country.

“We are thrilled to be nominated,” said Mindi Love Pendergraft, the museum’s Executive Director. “Since opening in April of this year, we’ve welcomed visitors to Atchison from across the Midwest, the U.S. and around the world. We’re proud to be included as the only Midwest museum to make the list!”

Officials with the museum said they are one of a few to blend interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) and historical storytelling to celebrate Earhart’s life as a trailblazing aviator who defied the odds to become the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean. The centerpiece of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum is “Muriel” — the world’s last remaining Lockheed Electra 10-E. Named after Earhart’s younger sister, Grace Muriel Earhart Morrissey, “Muriel” is identical to the plane Earhart flew on her final flight around the world.

Officials with the museum said fans and supporters of the Amelia Earhart Hangar Museum can vote daily through Dec. 25 HERE. The Best 10 will be announced on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Officials with the museum said the museum opened April 14, 2023, with the support of global aviation and aerospace industry leaders including Boeing, Bombardier, FedEx, Garmin, Lockheed Martin, NASA, and the State of Kansas. Regional philanthropic supporters include Donn Lux Family, the Patterson Family Foundation, the Regnier Family Foundation, the Sunderland Foundation and the William T. Kemper Foundation. Smithsonian Magazine named it one of the top ten most anticipated museum openings of 2023.

Officials noted the museum is located at the Amelia Earhart Memorial Airport (K59) at 16701 286th Street, Atchison, KS.

