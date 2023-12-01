Agridime provides a special holiday meal for soldiers at Fort Riley leaving for deployment

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Agridime partnered with local non-profits to host a heartwarming holiday meal for the soon-to-be-deployed troops at Fort Riley today in Junction City.

Agridime, known for its commitment to local communities and supporting the American food supply chain, provided high-quality beef to create a delicious and memorable meal for the troops.

Agridime’s dedicated employees, along with enthusiastic USO volunteers, served the troops, ensuring a festive and engaging atmosphere. The USO, a valued partner in supporting the armed forces, donated beverages, while the Salvation Army contributed delectable side dishes, adding to the warmth of the occasion. This event not only underscored Agridime’s commitment to local communities but also highlighted the company’s support for the men and women who safeguard the nation.

”If anything I saw lots of big smiles and big sparkles in their eyes when they saw the big cuts of meat that we were giving them today so we provided the steak, some good Kansas City strips. They’re very happy but I think it means a lot that people are here to support them today and I think it’s the least we can do, they’re out serving the country and serving America and we want to make sure we provide them with good American beef,” said David Schneider, director of government and public relations for Agridime.

Along with the meal, other non-profits such as the American Red Cross gave talks to soldiers to provide them with services while on deployment.

