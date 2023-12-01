2 young children die in early morning house fire; authorities investigating

A 4-year-old and a 1-year-old child has died in a house fire on Friday morning in Kentucky. (Source: WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in Kentucky are investigating an early Friday morning fire that killed two children.

According to the Martin County Coroner’s Office, a 4-year-old and a 1-year-old died in the fire.

Authorities said they were called to a home around 9 a.m. for a reported house fire on Tug River Road in the Turkey Creek area of Martin County.

When fire crews arrived, they reported fierce flames coming from the home. They were able to help a woman escape the residence who was treated for smoke inhalation.

But 4-year-old Greyson Marcum and 1-year-old Jason Lee Mollette were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

The Turkey Creek Volunteer Fire Department said it’s not yet been determined how the fire started, and an investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested
Shamelle Patterson
1 arrested after 2 found injured during early-morning Central Topeka kidnapping

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown Monday, Jan. 6, 2003, before...
Retired Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman on the Supreme Court, has died at age 93
Agridime provided high-quality beef to create a delicious and memorable meal for the troops.
Agridime provides a special holiday meal for soldiers at Fort Riley leaving for deployment
Lawmakers hold an expulsion vote for Rep. George Santos Friday, following a scathing ethics...
House decides fate of Rep. George Santos
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’