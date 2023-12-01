10 years later, Topeka quadruple murder remains unsolved

Kansas Cold Cases: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods
Kansas Cold Cases: Carla Avery, Eric Avery, Tamesha Lee, Marvin Woods(WIBW)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marks 10 years since a horrific crime in central Topeka.

Dec. 1, 2013, two boys found Carla Avery dead behind a strip mall near SW 21st and Washburn. When detectives went to her home in the 1600 block of SW Central Park, they found three more people dead inside: Carla’s ex-husband Marvin Woods; her brother Eric Avery; and their friend Tamesha Lee.

The case remains unsolved, but authorities continue searching for answers. Last year, the case was featured in the Kansas Dept. of Corrections’ “Cold Case Deck.” The project highlight unsolved homicide and missing persons cases, hoping to spark tips from people in jails and prisons.

Watch the 13 NEWS Kansas Cold Case profile of the murders

The Topeka Police Dept. said it is investigating the case with assistance from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Investigator. Anyone with information may contact the Cold Case Investigator by calling 785-217-8487 or by emailing patrick.mclaughlin@snco.us.

People also may contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007. Callers can remain anonymous, and could earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested
Shamelle Patterson
1 arrested after 2 found injured during early-morning Central Topeka kidnapping

Latest News

Board suspends Holton Middle School teacher
Ruth Olberding, of Topeka, was among the attendees at the Nativities and Noels event on Friday...
Topeka church features more than 900 Nativities from 100 countries
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay sits down with 13 NEWS This Morning
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay sits down with 13 NEWS This Morning
Trevar J. Lowery, 39, of Topeka. was arrested Thursday in the 1200 block of S.W. Western...
Man, 39, arrested in central Topeka after narcotics-related search warrant served