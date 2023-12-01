10 years later, Topeka quadruple murder remains unsolved

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Friday marks 10 years since a horrific crime in central Topeka.

Dec. 1, 2013, two boys found Carla Avery dead behind a strip mall near SW 21st and Washburn. When detectives went to her home in the 1600 block of SW Central Park, they found three more people dead inside: Carla’s ex-husband Marvin Woods; her brother Eric Avery; and their friend Tamesha Lee.

The case remains unsolved, but authorities continue searching for answers. Last year, the case was featured in the Kansas Dept. of Corrections’ “Cold Case Deck.” The project highlight unsolved homicide and missing persons cases, hoping to spark tips from people in jails and prisons.

Watch the 13 NEWS Kansas Cold Case profile of the murders

The Topeka Police Dept. said it is investigating the case with assistance from the Shawnee Co. District Attorney’s Office Cold Case Investigator. Anyone with information may contact the Cold Case Investigator by calling 785-217-8487 or by emailing patrick.mclaughlin@snco.us.

People also may contact Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers, 785-234-0007. Callers can remain anonymous, and could earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

