Well-known projects director for former Kansas Senator passes away

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A well-known special projects director for a former U.S. Senator from Kansas has passed away.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Thursday, Nov. 30, that the longtime special projects director for Senator Pat Roberts, Harold Stones, has passed away.

“Harold was an exceptional Kansan. He was a representative for bankers across Kansas and a true public servant, who never shied away from hard work and was dedicated to making Kansas a great state,” Moran said. " Harold was a person you never expected to die and never wanted him to. He was always present – offering a helping hand, showing leadership, working to solve problems – and always treating others with care and compassion. I enjoyed talking with Harold and was encouraged by his constant optimism. Robba and I are praying for his loved ones, and he will be dearly missed.”

Sen. Moran noted that Stones was also known as the former Executive Vice President of the Kansas Bankers Association.

