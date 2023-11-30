Wednesday’s Child - Jameson

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - ‘Tis the season for giving, and you can give the best gift to a child in need through adoption. Tonight, our Wednesday’s Child is Jameson.

Jameson is getting a quick lesson in dog training at dog day afternoon in North Topeka. He’s an 11-year-old boy who stands out in a crowd.

“(does anybody ever talk about your beautiful red hair?) Yea, sometimes. (what do they say) eh, it’s very nice and all that stuff (what do you think) it’s nice. I don’t know why red hair even exists, but it does and I’m fine with it.”

He’s also fine with school. I ask about the fifth grade.

“Kind of fine with it. Kind of not. But luckily my school doesn’t have homework (no homework?) No (that’s good, right?) Yea… yea school’s okay.”

Home is okay too. He’s just a typical kid.

“I like to watch my phone maybe play with my switch go play with my friends all of that stuff… mmm.. We just usually hang out.”

Having some control would be a good thing for Jameson. He’d love to move from foster care to adoption.

“Hey, you don’t have to deal with the system anymore.”

Instead, you deal with having a family and all of the love, care and boundaries that come with it.

“Not really that strict but able to put a foot down and ground you whenever you say a cuss word in front of them. And they allow devices and have pets. Nice, and good, not that strict, and also I hope the people who adopt me will let me have friends in the neighborhood.”

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

