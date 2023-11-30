Washburn alum pays homage to education with naming gift for new recital hall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn University alumnus known worldwide for his skills as an organist is paying homage to his education upon his retirement with a naming fit for a new recital hall on campus.

Washburn University recently announced that a naming gift for its new recital hall was donated by alumnus James Hurd. Construction is set to start on the space found just east of the Rita Blitt Art Gallery and Sculpture Garden in 2024.

Washburn noted that Hurd began to play the pipe organ at Calvary Baptist Church in Topeka, which was pastored by his father, Rev. E. Bernard Hurd, Sr. His parents encouraged him to attend the university. After he graduated with his bachelor of music degree in 1967, he also earned his master of music degree from the American Conservatory of Music in Chicago and his doctor of music degree at the University of Southern California.

Since 1973, University officials said Hurd has served on the faculty of El Camino College as a professor of piano, organ and music appreciation. He has also performed as an organ soloist in cathedrals and churches all over the world.

According to Washburn, the recital hall will serve as a dynamic space for community and student groups to perform. The 175-seat and 9,100 square-foot space will provide a flat surface to allow for continuous transformation of the room based on the performance.

“The recital hall will be a welcoming space on campus for Washburn students and community groups to perform in a smaller but more technologically advanced and intimate venue,” said JuliAnn Mazachek, University president. “We look forward to honoring James’ musical legacy and are thankful for his support of Washburn’s music programs and this vital space for community events.”

Hurd, who is set to retire in December after nearly half a century of teaching at El Camino, said when he was searching for a way to give back that would commemorate his career as a music educator, he reflected on his own professors at Washburn, specifically Max Elsberry.

“When I was a student, as I was leaving campus one day, it dawned on me that I wanted to do the exact same thing Professor Elsberry was doing – teaching on a college campus, giving organ lessons and performing concerts,” Hurd said. “That’s what I have found myself doing, and it has brought a lot of joy to me. I thought it would be nice to return some thanks by giving this gift in memory of the professors who took a lot of care in their teaching and who inspired myself and so many others.”

In retirement, Washburn said Hurd plans to continue his work with churches and concert performances. Previously, he helped the university fund the repair of the bells on the iconic Kuehne Bell Tower in the center of campus.

“When we meet with alumni, we so often hear about the great relationship between faculty and students, and it is always special when people give back for the education they received,” said Marshall Meek, president, Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. “For years, James has shared a vision with Washburn on the importance of music, and we are thankful for his commitment in helping us making this space a reality for future musicians.”

Additionally, Washburn indicated Hurd received “A Living Legacy” status from the First Presbyterian Church of Inglewood, Cali., after his 23 years as organist and music director, a title he now holds at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church in Redondo Beach, Cali. In 2018 he also received the Excellence in Arts Award from the Torrance Cultural Arts commission.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.