TPD reminds community to beware of ‘porch pirates’ during holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Package thieves, commonly known as ‘porch pirates’ are on the move this holiday season as packages pile up on front porches.

“What we see are people who have packages delivered to their homes, they are left on the porches on their front steps in front of their garages, and we see a car or a person walk up, grab it, and then they’re gone within seconds,” says Cpt. Colleen Stuart, with the Topeka Police Department.

Videos of these incidents can be found all across the internet, a thief walks right up to a front porch, steals a package and disappears. Topeka Police say there’s an uptick during the holiday season and thieves steal indiscriminately.

“Sometimes it’s medication that can be life-altering without it,” says Stuart. “Sometimes it’s something for a family member that has sentimental value. There’s a range of things that could have been in that package. Not just tied to the holiday, but tied to the family.”

However, there are ways to protect yourself.

“One of the things that we tried to encourage is called CPTED, Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design,” she explains.

CPTED encourages residents to use their home’s features to their advantage.

“What that means is you are making your house, your landscaping, your trees are cut up so that you do have eyes on your house,” says Stuart. “So your neighbors and passers-by can see your house and it’s visible from the street.”

Putting thieves in the spotlight can also deter porch pirates.

“Motion lights,” she says. “So if there is motion then they come on and a lot of times people don’t like that if they’re doing things that they don’t want to be seen.”

Stuart says technology like home security cameras are instrumental in helping police solve these crimes.

“The first thing we’re going going to ask is ‘Do you have any technology that would have captured this? Do you know if your neighbors have any technology that would have captured this?’ to give us some information of who we’re looking for,” she explains. “Was it someone on foot? Was it someone in a vehicle so that we have information that we can put out to the public to help to have the public help us as well.”

Knowing your neighbors can pay off, too.

“We have neighbors who look out for one another,” she says. “Even without technology, if we have a neighbor who’s watching and can say ‘yes this car came by here’s the plate, here’s what it looks like, I saw this person, they’re this high, they’re wearing this, that still information for us to build a case off of and they will still follow those leads.”

Residents should also consider other delivery options if they aren’t going to be home when the package arrives.

“You can pick it up at the store, have it delivered to the store instead of your home,” says Stuart. “And they now have a drop box that you can purchase for your home that only you and the delivery person have a key for.”

Topeka police also offer a security camera registry which shows officers the location of private cameras that may have captured footage related to a crime. Participation is voluntary and can be revoked at any time. Find more information on the City of Topeka Official Website.

