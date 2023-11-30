Topeka Symphony brings holiday spirit to the stage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Holiday favorites come to life with the Topeka Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

Conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett visited Eye on NE Kansas with the details of their annual holiday concert, The Most Wonderful Time.

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra takes to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2 at White Concert Hall on the Washburn University campus. Attendees will enjoy holiday favorites, with special appearances by local high school choirs

Tickets are available at TopekaSymphony.org. Adults tickets are $44 or $42; seniors $39/$37; and young adults and youth age 25 and younger are $16/$13.

