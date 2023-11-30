Topeka man behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Monday, Nov. 27, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into child sex crimes.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated Craig Melvin Wilson Jr., 54, was arrested.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and offender registration violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.

