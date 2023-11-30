Topeka man behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County

Craig Melvin Wilson Jr., 54, was arrested for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.
Craig Melvin Wilson Jr., 54, was arrested for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office stated that on Monday, Nov. 27, the Criminal Investigations Division conducted an investigation into child sex crimes.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office indicated Craig Melvin Wilson Jr., 54, was arrested.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office noted Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated indecent liberties with a child and offender registration violation.

The Sheriff’s Office said this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case
A Topeka restaurant is just weeks away from celebrating its first anniversary. Since then, it...
Fork in the Road: One-year-old restaurant spreads happiness & good food

Latest News

Mycaria Blevins
Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in Manhattan
Emporia Granada Theatre presents Jamie O'Neal's "Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour 2023" on...
Emporia Granada Theatre to welcome Jamie O’Neal for holiday concert
Ashton Huffstutler
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka
FILE
Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis