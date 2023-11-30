Topeka bank presents $500K as part of Native American housing initiative

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka bank kicked off an effort this month to help Native American housing initiatives.

Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka Thursday presented $500,000 to the Housing Authority of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, one of eight grants totaling $3 million.

Rebecca Stone, representing the HASNO, says the funding comes at a particularly trying time for her tribe’s youth.

“Surprisingly, in the small town that we have, around 20 percent of the kids don’t have a steady roof over their heads or a bed to sleep in,” stone said. “What it will do is provide us an opportunity to go after other funds for programming for the homeless, so this is a great start.”

Grants awarded by FHLBank of Topeka:

$500,000 to Housing Authority of the Seminole Nation of Oklahoma, Wewoka, Oklahoma, in partnership with Security State Bank of Oklahoma

$250,000 to Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority, Shawnee, Oklahoma, in partnership with BancFirst

$500,000 to Comanche Nation Housing Authority, Lawton, Oklahoma, in partnership with Liberty National Bank

$250,000 to Ho Chunk Community Development Corporation Winnebago, Nebraska, in partnership with Charter West Bank

$250,000 to Tonkawa Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Tonkawa, Oklahoma, in partnership with First National Bank of Oklahoma

$500,000 to Housing Authority of the Cherokee Nation, Tahlequah, Oklahoma, in partnership with Chickasaw Community Bank

$477,932 to Omaha Tribe Housing Authority, Macy, Nebraska, in partnership with Charter West Bank

$272,068 to Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska, White Cloud, Kansas, in partnership with HTLF Bank

