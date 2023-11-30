Thursday forecast: Rain with a wintry mix tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story is the precipitation to end the work week. While most of the precipitation will be tonight in the form of rain, a wintry mix will exist in spots. There’s also another low chance for a few flurries or light snow showers Friday afternoon.

Taking Action:

Drizzle will be the main concern today but after sunset, more measurable rain will be moving in from the south as early as 6pm. As the night progresses as temperatures drop especially around Manhattan and to the northwest there will be a chance for a wintry mix. Most spots will have hazardous roads tomorrow morning whether it’s just wet roads or they’re slick or slushy so allow for some extra time for your commute.

There is a chance of light snow Friday afternoon, while snowfall totals will be on the low side it could still create a few slick spots so prepare for that, check back tomorrow for an update on this part of the forecast especially with respect to location and timing of the precipitation.



Confidence is high overall that most of the precipitation to end the week will be rain and that any snowfall totals will be on the low end. Keep in mind that just because the snow may not not accumulate to much that doesn’t mean it isn’t going to create hazardous roads. You’re going to need to allow for some extra commute time and prepare for a few slick spots. After Friday afternoon’s light snow while the weekend will mostly be dry a few flurries or sprinkles can’t be ruled out especially on Saturday.

Normal High: 49/Normal Low: 28 (WIBW)

Today: Some sun early otherwise increasing clouds. Patchy drizzle or a light rain possible could develop late in the afternoon mainly south of I-70. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s. Winds SW/NE 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely especially along and south of the turnpike with lows in the mid-upper 30s. Northwest of the turnpike there will be a higher probability of rain changing over to snow with lows dropping as cool as the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NE/N 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Most of the precipitation may be gone for the morning commute but may still have to deal with the hazardous roads with another chance of redevelopment of flurries in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds N/NW 5-15 mph.

This weekend will be overcast Saturday with light winds and highs in the low-mid 40s with more sun expected Sunday and highs in the mid-upper 40s. gusts around 20 mph expected Sunday.

Next week will be near or above average everyday with dry conditions, the question will be just how warm it will be especially for the 2nd half of he work week with one model ushering in a higher probability of 60s for highs while the other model has highs staying in the 50s. Bottom line: A nice week ahead for the first work/school week of December.

While still subject to change, confidence is somewhat high this will be the final forecast. Check back later today and Friday morning for an update to the forecast, road conditions and possible light snow Friday afternoon (WIBW)

