Teens sent to hospital after SUV flips along rural NW Kansas highway

PHILLIPS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two teens were sent to a nearby hospital after their SUV flipped and crashed along a rural Northwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 170.6 on K-9 highway - nearly 2 miles west of Kirwin - with reports of a single-vehicle collision.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Brooklyn J. Beckman, 17, of Phillipsburg, had been headed west on the highway. For an unknown reason, the SUV’s passenger side tires dropped off the pavement and caused Beckman to overcorrect and lose control.

KHP said Beckman’s vehicle crashed into the north ditch, flipped and crashed facing east.

First responders said Beckman was taken to the Phillips Co. Hospital with suspected serious injuries. Her passenger, Kyra M. Pirotte, 16, of Phillipsburg, was also taken to the hospital with suspected minor injuries. Both girls were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

