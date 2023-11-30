Task Force calls for increased resources, funds for Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A statewide task force has called for increased resources, enhanced funds and more volunteer firefighters to better fight wildfires in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, Nov. 29, that her Wildfire Task Force has submitted its final report to detail and provide recommendations on how to improve systems, procedures and personnel who oversee wildfire responses in the Sunflower State.

In July 2022, Gov. Kelly said she appointed a group of leaders statewide to serve as her Wildfire Task Force to create recommendations for how communities can better prevent, respond to and recover from wildfires.

“I created this Task Force last year because Kansas has been devastated by wildfires far too many times, and it was clear we needed to take a deeper look at how we prevent and respond to these disasters,” Kelly said. “I appreciate the comprehensive recommendations Secretary Beam and the Wildfire Task Force have provided, and I look forward to working together to better support Kansans before, during, and after wildfires.”

Kelly noted that the task force was chaired by Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam and included representatives from local, state and federal agencies and organizations that have played an active role in wildfire responses statewide, along with several state legislators.

“I have appreciated the candid, yet cordial, exchange of concerns and suggestions among the Task Force members,” said Secretary Beam. “It’s obvious to me the entities involved in wildfire prevention, response, and recovery have enhanced their collaborations and partnerships in recent years, and they are committed to taking further steps to strengthen the state’s wildfire resilience.”

Kelly indicated that the task force report has been organized into three sections: Mitigation and Prevention, Response and Recovery. In the first section, the task force analyzes the state and work that is underway to mitigate risks. The Response section details response plans and systems in place locally and statewide and how they could be improved. Lastly, the Recovery section examines the strategies used for long-term recovery after a wildfire.

The Governor said recommendations include expansion efforts to reduce fuel loads, improve weather monitoring, increase resources for local fire departments and enhance funds for firefighting equipment. Many recommendations focus on the importance of mitigation strategies, recognizing a shared responsibility that will require collaboration between public and private landowners.

Kelly said the task force also recognized the significant role volunteer firefighters play and the challenges local communities face in their recruitment and retention. State officials will now look at the next steps.

