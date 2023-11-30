Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison

A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
A suspect has been captured following a violent domestic incident in the City of Denison.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect has been captured following a domestic violence incident in the City of Denison, Kan.

On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded for what was reported as a violent domestic at 505 Highland Ave. in the City of Denison.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said EMS responded and provided medical aid to a victim. The suspect was believed to have left the scene, armed with a knife prior to law enforcement’s arrival. An area resident reported being the victim of theft of a white Ford 2001 Super Duty pickup with a white Dodge Bed trailer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they located the truck and trailer in a wooded area north of Denison.

The suspect was captured at a residence on 218th Rd. north of Denison, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Charges are pending at this time.

Sheriff Tim Morse told 13 News that the victim is the suspect’s stepson. The stepson suffered a cut to the throat, but is expected to be okay. The sheriff will send booking charges when they are available.

Holton USD 336 was advised by law enforcement to avoid the area of Denison due to a loose fugitive this afternoon.

USD 336 sent the following message to parents regarding the incident:

