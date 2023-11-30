Suspect captured following violent domestic incident in Denison

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - A suspect has been captured following a domestic violence incident in the City of Denison, Kan.

On Thursday afternoon, Nov. 30, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded for what was reported as a violent domestic at 505 Highland Ave. in the City of Denison.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said EMS responded and provided medical aid to a victim. The suspect was believed to have left the scene, armed with a knife prior to law enforcement’s arrival. An area resident reported being the victim of theft of a white Ford 2001 Super Duty pickup with a white Dodge Bed trailer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, they located the truck and trailer in a wooded area north of Denison.

The suspect was captured at a residence on 218th Rd. north of Denison, shortly before 4:30 p.m.

Charges are pending at this time.

Sheriff Tim Morse told 13 News that the victim is the suspect’s stepson. The stepson suffered a cut to the throat, but is expected to be okay. The sheriff will send booking charges when they are available.

Holton USD 336 was advised by law enforcement to avoid the area of Denison due to a loose fugitive this afternoon.

USD 336 sent the following message to parents regarding the incident:

Important Notice: A loose fugitive in the Denison area has led to restricted access. Holton USD #336 is advised by local law enforcement to avoid the area. Denison bus riders will be secured on the evening bus, taking an alternate route. If an all clear isn’t received before drop off, the bus will return to the Elementary School for parent pick up. Please stay informed and prioritize safety. Please do not try to wave our buses down as they will not stop to talk due to the situation of a loose fugitive.

