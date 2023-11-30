South parking lot between Shawnee County Courthouse, City Hall to be closed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The south portion of the parking lot between Topeka City Hall and Shawnee County Courthouse will be closed beginning Monday, Dec. 4.

The City of Topeka officials said the south half of the parking lot will be closed to safely accommodate a large crane that is needed as part of City Hall’s HVAC replacement project. This is the second of three planned closures.

The City of Topeka officials indicated for the duration of the closure, traffic will enter the parking lot from SE Monroe St., which is normally an exit only. Traffic will exit the parking lot on SE Quincy St.

The City of Topeka officials noted the work is expected to be completed in 1-3 days, depending on weather conditions.

