Shawnee County Commission approves reorganization plan for Department of Corrections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County commissioners on Thursday morning approved several projects including a reorganization plan for the Shawnee County Department of Corrections that officials say will save taxpayer dollars while improving staffing efficiency.

Commissioners Bill Riphahn and Kevin Cook voted 2-0 to approve the plan for the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. The other commissioner, Aaron Mays, was absent from the meeting.

In remarks before the commission, Shawnee County Department of Corrections director Brian Cole said the proposed reorganization would utilize existing staff members and wouldn’t come at an added cost to taxpayers.

Cole noted that the proposal came as a result of reviewing staffing needs in the Department of Corrections and adjusting personnel to meet those needs. He said the department assesses its future staffing needs every “three to four to five years.”

The needs are increased by Department of Corrections staff members who are set to retire, Cole said.

“We want to look at how we can make our operation more efficient to save the taxpayers money,” Cole said, “but still ensure taxpayers that we have a very professional and safe and secure operation.”

Cole said several factors were taken into consideration when making the proposal to adjust staffing, including new mandates that warrant “more direct oversight” in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections.

Some of the mandates, he said, are accompanied by aid from the Kansas Department of Corrections, but the need remains to find personnel to staff supervisory positions, including ensuring that four deputy director positions are filled.

In making his comments before the commissioners, Cole said he would like to take existing positions that are vacant and pair them with supervisory positions that need to be filled.

He noted the supervisor of facilities position has been open for the past three months without a single applicant.

In other action on Thursday, commissioners:

Took part in a check presentation for the Workforce Campaign supporting United Way. The check was in the amount of $6,294.

Approved a resolution authorizing a 2024 Cereal Malt Beverage license to the Dillons store at 6829 S.W. 29th

Approved a resolution authorizing a 2024 Cereal Malt Beverage license to The Shack Inc. at 2842 S.E. 29th.

Approved a resolution authorizing a 2024 cereal malt beverage license to Croco Store LLC, doing business as GasTrip at 550 S.E. Croco Road.

Approved the Solid Waste request to award a bid to Elliot Equipment Co. for purchasing a single-axle container truck for $139,358.00, including trade-in allowance, utilizing the user-fee supported Solid waste fund.

Approved the Solid waste request to award a bid to Shawnee Mission Ford for purchasing two ½-ton pickup trucks for $78,904.00, including a trade-in allowance, utilizing the user-fee supported Solid Waste fund.

Approved the Public Works request to execute a contract for a traffic-signal project at three intersections in south Topeka -- S.W. 57th Street and Topeka Boulevard; S.W. University Boulevard and Topeka Boulevard; and S.W. Gary Ormsby Drive and Topeka Boulevard. This supplemental increases the project’s combined shared costs limit to $2,023,171. Shawnee County’s 10% share of approximately $217,000 will be paid using Special Highway Funds.

Approved a Facilities Management request to transfer $26,374.78 from the departmental budget to the Courthouse renovation project to cover the remaining balance for the cost of the west patio replacement.

Approved a Parks+Recreation request to execute a contract with Wildcat Painting Inc. for the pool-basin prep and painting at Shawnee North Aquatic Center utilizing $96,000.00 from Capital Maintenance funds.

Acknowledged receipt of correspondence from Sheriff Brian Hill regarding payment to Axon for the Fleet Cameras and Services. This payment is $701,780.35 and will be paid from the 2023 COPS Grant.

Acknowledged receipt of correspondence from Sheriff Hill regarding a sole-source purchase from the Kansas Highway Patrol for a 2020 Ford Explorer and a 2020 Dodge Durango. This purchase will cost approximately $57,800 and will be paid for out of budgeted funds.

Approved a resolution appointing Jennifer Sauer as the Shawnee County financial administrator at a rate of $5,000 per pay period.

