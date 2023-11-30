Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second man suspected of shooting a Topeka man in his own front yard was recently found in Kansas City and has been arrested.
The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tremale M. Serrano, 29, of Topeka, was found and arrested by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.
Just after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, first responders said they were called to the 1600 block of SW 21st St. in Topeka with reports of an individual lying in the front yard. When they arrived, they said they found the man in the yard, Danner, to be the homeowner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Nov. 7, TPD said Aaron A. Serrano, 32, of Topeka, was also arrested in connection to the death after he was found in Clay Co., Mo. He was charged on Nov. 15 with murder in the second degree.
Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said evidence has suggested that a party was held at Danner’s home with drugs and alcohol present. Danner had been pushed from his home into the front yard where he was then shot and killed.
As of Thursday, Nov. 30, TPD said Tremale Serrano is set to be transported back to the Capital City in the coming days where he will await a formal court appearance.
The elder Serrano also remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.
