Second suspect accused of shooting man in his Topeka front yard arrested

Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)
Aaron A. Serrano, 32, (left) Tremale M. Serrano, 29, (right)(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second man suspected of shooting a Topeka man in his own front yard was recently found in Kansas City and has been arrested.

The Topeka Police Department says that on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Tremale M. Serrano, 29, of Topeka, was found and arrested by the Kansas City, Kan., Police Department.

Just after 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 15, first responders said they were called to the 1600 block of SW 21st St. in Topeka with reports of an individual lying in the front yard. When they arrived, they said they found the man in the yard, Danner, to be the homeowner. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Nov. 7, TPD said Aaron A. Serrano, 32, of Topeka, was also arrested in connection to the death after he was found in Clay Co., Mo. He was charged on Nov. 15 with murder in the second degree.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay said evidence has suggested that a party was held at Danner’s home with drugs and alcohol present. Danner had been pushed from his home into the front yard where he was then shot and killed.

As of Thursday, Nov. 30, TPD said Tremale Serrano is set to be transported back to the Capital City in the coming days where he will await a formal court appearance.

The elder Serrano also remains behind bars on a $1 million bond with a court appearance set for 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Investigation into Oct. 15 shooting on SW 21st St.
Shooting death dubbed Topeka’s 31st homicide marking deadliest year yet

The shooting death of a 23-year-old man over the weekend is now considered Topeka’s 31st homicide in 2023, marking the city’s deadliest year yet.

Chief urges community to speak with youth among unprecedented homicide numbers

The Topeka Police Chief has called on the community to get involved with local youth in an effort to proactively combat the unprecedented amount of homicides recorded in the Capital City in 2023.

Topeka Police call for community’s help with 12 unsolved homicides

Topeka Police have called for the community’s help to solve a dozen unsolved homicides that have been recorded in 2023.

Man charged with murder following Oct. shooting, second suspect sought

A man accused of shooting a 23-year-old Topeka man to death in his front yard has been charged with murder as law enforcement officials continue to search for another suspect.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying the...
Law enforcement asks for assistance to identify man involved in forged check case
A Topeka restaurant is just weeks away from celebrating its first anniversary. Since then, it...
Fork in the Road: One-year-old restaurant spreads happiness & good food

Latest News

FILE
Manhattan woman arrested after door beaten with bat, officers assaulted
Firefighters in Emporia are rallying around one of their own following his recent cancer...
Emporia firefighters rally around one of their own after recent cancer diagnosis
Police in Manhattan have opened an investigation after alleged sexual crimes between teenagers...
Investigation opened after sexual crimes reported between Manhattan teens
A Topeka man is behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County.
Topeka man behind bars for child sex crimes in Shawnee County
A second arrest has been made as police continue to investigate the shooting of a 9-year-old...
Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka