Second arrest made after 9-year-old shot south of Topeka

Ashton Huffstutler
Ashton Huffstutler(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A second arrest has been made as police continue to investigate the shooting of a 9-year-old boy south of Topeka in mid-November.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that a second arrest has been made following the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in the Montara neighborhood in mid-November.

Law enforcement officials said they were called to the 6700 block of SW Greencastle Dr. on Nov. 19 with reports of a shooting. There, they found a 9-year-old boy who had been shot in the left leg. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Following the incident, the Sheriff’s Office said Anthony Guerrero III, 16, had been wanted in connection to the shooting. He turned himself in on Monday night and was booked into the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal damage to property

However, on Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Sheriff’s Office said Ashton L. Huffstutler, 21, was also arrested in connection with the incident. He was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on:

  • Aggravated battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Criminal discharge of a firearm
  • Criminal damage to property
  • Probation violation

As of Thursday, Huffstutler remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set. No further information about Guerrero’s case has been released as he is a juvenile.

WIBW records indicate that Huffstutler was arrested in April on suspected illegal drug charges and had been wanted in a February burglary investigation.

