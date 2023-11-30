Search for alleged armed robber continues after child sex crimes suspect found dead

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Douglas Co. continue to search for a man suspected of a 2022 armed robbery after learning another man wanted on child sex crimes had been found deceased.

The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that the hunt for two wanted suspects in separate cases has now dwindled to one as Chase Bishop, 22, was found deceased on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The Sheriff’s Office said Bishop had been wanted on a warrant for two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child that dated back to December 2020. On Tuesday, it was notified by the Iola Police Department that Bishop had died.

However, law enforcement officials said they were still in search of wanted Markcus T. Sanders, 29, of Lawrence. On June 30, 2022, he was accused of aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that Sanders was alleged to have had a firearm with him at the time of the alleged robbery.

Anyone with information about Sanders’ whereabouts should report it to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 785-841-0007.

