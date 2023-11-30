Scholar Athlete of the Week: Zachary Boyden

By Vince Lovergine
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - Our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week is Zachary Boyden of Royal Valley High School.

Boyden plays basketball and runs track for the Panthers. He’s a part of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honors Society member, Main Event Youth Member, Youth Works and a Harvesters Food Distribution Volunteer.

He plans on attending Washburn University while maintaining a 4.02 GPA.

