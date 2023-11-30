Prioritizing wellness with free community mental health screenings

By Madison Bickley
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A free health screening on Wednesday aimed to help people get a better picture of their overall mental health.

Valeo Behavioral Health offered the service at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to meet one-on-one with community members to answer questions and getting directions for possible follow-ups or next steps.

Health Promotion Specialist for Valeo, Nicole Passafume, said the free screenings are intended to make you feel comfortable while also giving you the help you need.

”We’re visiting with them about their mental health and how we might be able to help them if they’re having any kind of challenges,” said Passafume. “We can provide any services for them — it’s a first step to getting services if they need them.”

Upcoming free mental health screenings with Valeo are listed below.

Wednesday, December 6 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. East Side Senior Center 432 SE Norwood

Wednesday, December 13 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Papan’s Landing Senior Center 619 NW Paramore

Wednesday, December 20 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Topeka & Shawnee County Library 1515 W 10th Street

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka

Latest News

Jim Brickman is bringing holiday favorites as part of K-State's McCain Performance Series.
Music icon Jim Brickman to grace the stage as part of K-State’s performance series
Navigating holiday emotions starts with taking care of mental health
Package thieves, commonly known as ‘porch pirates’ are on the move this holiday season as...
TPD reminds community to beware of ‘porch pirates’ during holiday season
Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services...
New campaign promotes ABLE Accounts for those on Kansas disability waitlist