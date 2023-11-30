Prioritizing wellness with free community mental health screenings

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A free health screening on Wednesday aimed to help people get a better picture of their overall mental health.

Valeo Behavioral Health offered the service at the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library to meet one-on-one with community members to answer questions and getting directions for possible follow-ups or next steps.

Health Promotion Specialist for Valeo, Nicole Passafume, said the free screenings are intended to make you feel comfortable while also giving you the help you need.

”We’re visiting with them about their mental health and how we might be able to help them if they’re having any kind of challenges,” said Passafume. “We can provide any services for them — it’s a first step to getting services if they need them.”

Upcoming free mental health screenings with Valeo are listed below.

Wednesday, December 6 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. East Side Senior Center 432 SE Norwood

Wednesday, December 13 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Papan’s Landing Senior Center 619 NW Paramore

Wednesday, December 20 —

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. Topeka & Shawnee County Library 1515 W 10th Street

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.