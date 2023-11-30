Police search for missing 15-year-old last seen in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Riley County are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who has not been seen in more than 12 hours.

The Riley County Police Department says a missing persons report has been filed for Mycaria Blevins, 15, of Manhattan, who was last seen in the 700 block of Allen Rd. around 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Blevins has been described as a 5-foot-5, 120 lb., Black female with brown, medium-length hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Blevins’ whereabouts should call 911 or report it to RCPD at 785-537-2112.

