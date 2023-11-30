Organizers are getting ready for the Manhattan Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade

By Joseph Robben
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Organizers are preparing for the 22nd annual Spirit of the Holidays Lighted Parade over in Manhattan.

The parade will occur tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. along Poyntz Avenue in Downtown Manhattan. This year has reached a record number of entries at 80 which include Riley County Fire. EMS, Manhattan High School, and much more. With more than 30 volunteers planning this they say seeing the work done Friday night makes it worth all the hard work put in.

“We all work super hard to bring it together and the day of it is just beautiful seeing all the lights and all of our hard work come together and I think the tree lighting ceremony specifically celebrates that too it’s like a big final whooraw for all the work that we’ve done,” said Danielle Parson, event manager for Downtown Manhattan.

The parade will conclude with the Mayor’s tree-lighting ceremony in City Park.

