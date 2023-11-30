One seriously injured in two-vehicle crash involving deer in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was seriously injured Wednesday night in a two-vehicle crash that involved a deer in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 p.m. Wednesday on K-99 highway near Road 135, about two miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was northbound on K-99 when it struck a deer that entered the roadway from the east -- or right -- side of the roadway.

The Toyota then veered into the southbound lane, where it collided with a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.

The Toyota came to rest across both lanes of the highway while the Chevrolet pickup truck came to rest in the west ditch.

The driver of the Toyota, Justin Scott Atchison, 33, and a passenger, Amy Lynn Atchison, 33, both of Lebo, were transported to Newman Regional Health in Emporia with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said both were wearing their seat belts.

Two juveniles were in the Toyota, the patrol said, but no additional details were released.

The driver of the Chevrolet pickup truck, Loren Andrew Hughes, 62, of Eureka, was taken to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said Hughes was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Chevrolet truck, Karen Sue Hughes, 62, also of Eureka, were transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing her seat belt.

