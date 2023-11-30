New campaign promotes ABLE Accounts for those on Kansas disability waitlist

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - New campaign promotes Kansas ABLE Accounts to help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) on the Kansas waitlist.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services Secretary Laura Howard, Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson, and Kansas Council on Developmental Disabilities (KCDD) Executive Director Sara Hart Weir announced a formal partnership among their agencies to enhance awareness of the Kansas ABLE Savings Program for individuals within the IDD community who are impacted by the IDD waitlist in the state.

The coalition officials indicated the three organizations will spearhead new educational resources for self-advocates, family members and caregivers, and host a series of webinars for disability stakeholders, including Kansas providers, Community Developmental Disability Organizations, managed care organizations and disability organizations. The group will also conduct a Kansas ABLE Roadshow across the state in 2024. KCDD is supporting these outreach efforts with a grant to the State Treasurer’s Office.

The coalition officials said more than 5,100 individuals with IDD are currently on the waitlist, waiting approximately 10 years for services, in Kansas. Working together, the coalition members recognized that these individuals with IDD as well as their family members and caregivers, need resources, support and services while they wait for a Home and Community Based Service (HCBS) waiver.

The coalition officials said Stephen Beck Jr., Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) Act of 2014 created a savings and spending tool designed specifically for people with disabilities. Under the ABLE Act, “ABLE accounts” allow individuals to spend on disability qualified expenses, save, and invest money while helping them to protect benefits like Medicaid and SSI. The Kansas ABLE program currently has 1,821 open accounts with a total of $16.9 million in assets under management.

The coalition officials noted the announcement was made on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at the Dole Institute of Politics at the University of Kansas, in recognition of the late Senator Bob Dole’s legacy and service to families in the IDD community. In addition to the press conference announcing the partnership, Johnson, Howard and Weir also facilitated a roundtable discussion with legislators, community organizations and stakeholders in the IDD community.

