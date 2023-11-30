Music icon Jim Brickman to grace the stage as part of K-State’s performance series

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Music icon Jim Brickman will grace the stage as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said Grammy-nominated songwriter and keyboardist Jim Brickman will return at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the K-State McCain Auditorium for the McCain Performance Series.

K-State officials said Jim Brickman’s captivating Christmas concert experience dazzles audiences with his signature piano style and soothing vocals. A heartwarming evening of music and laughter will fill the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. Come celebrate the spirit of the season and be part of the fun with Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas.”

K-State officials said tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

