Music icon Jim Brickman to grace the stage as part of K-State’s performance series

Jim Brickman is bringing holiday favorites as part of K-State's McCain Performance Series.
Jim Brickman is bringing holiday favorites as part of K-State's McCain Performance Series.(Kansas State University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Music icon Jim Brickman will grace the stage as part of Kansas State University’s McCain Performance Series.

Kansas State University officials said Grammy-nominated songwriter and keyboardist Jim Brickman will return at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the K-State McCain Auditorium for the McCain Performance Series.

K-State officials said Jim Brickman’s captivating Christmas concert experience dazzles audiences with his signature piano style and soothing vocals. A heartwarming evening of music and laughter will fill the air with the sounds of Yuletide carols, classics and all of Brickman’s biggest hits. Come celebrate the spirit of the season and be part of the fun with Jim Brickman’s “A Joyful Christmas.”

K-State officials said tickets are available online at mccain.k-state.edu or at the ticket office in the McCain lobby from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. Tickets are also available by phone at 785-532-6428 during the same hours. Kids 17 and younger get 50% off the general price of admission for this show.

For more information, email mccain@k-state.edu.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens search for the poacher behind a headless deer found in Clay Co. on Nov. 25, 2023.
Headless buck found over Thanksgiving weekend spurs hunt for poacher
Topeka Police confirm they have located a Gunshot victim in the 1500 BLK of SW Topeka Blvd....
Police find victim suffering from gunshot wound early Tuesday in central Topeka
Christmas
Holiday Events and Drives around NE Kansas 2023
Steven K. Schuster, 31, of Topeka, and Jasmine L. Brown, 40, of Topeka, were arrested after...
Two arrested after deputies investigate suspicious vehicle in Shawnee County
Emergency crews responded to a motorcycle-car collision early Tuesday at S.W. 42nd and Topeka...
One injured in car-motorcycle crash early Tuesday in south Topeka

Latest News

Navigating holiday emotions starts with taking care of mental health
Package thieves, commonly known as ‘porch pirates’ are on the move this holiday season as...
TPD reminds community to beware of ‘porch pirates’ during holiday season
Kansas State Treasurer Steven Johnson, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services...
New campaign promotes ABLE Accounts for those on Kansas disability waitlist
Package thieves, commonly known as ‘porch pirates’ are on the move this holiday season as...
TPD reminds community to beware of ‘porch pirates’ during holidays
New campaign promotes ABLE Accounts for those on Kansas disability waitlist
New campaign promotes ABLE Accounts for those on Kansas disability waitlist